Speech to Text for Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather pattern will continue across north iowa and southern minnesota as we continue to track more showers and thunderstorms for tonight. we'll see on and off again rain with not much of a threat for severe weather. we'll have a threat for severe weather returning for tuesday as much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather with the main threats being for heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding and then for some wind and hail. storms will end wednesday morning and we will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. much of the week will have cloud cover as we remain cool. highs will be in the upper 60's to the lower 70's. we'll be tracking another round of showers and storms by late friday and into saturday morning. tonight: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: upper 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 70's. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. tuesday night: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph thank you tyler. / tropical storm gordon-2 florida