Your Labor Day KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A wet start to the week.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 05:09:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 05:09:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((weather at wall(((starting off this work week with more showers and storms as lows this morning have dropped to the mid 60's. there will be isolated storms for the morning with the higher chance for storms this afternoon. the severe weather threat will not be present for this monday, but there will be a higher chance for tuesday. the rain chances will last throughout tuesday as well with the best chance in the afternoon again. morning storms expected for wednesday with tapering rain chances in the afternoon. cooler air will rush in behind this surge of heavy rain, with highs in the lower 70's and upper 60's the rest of the week and for the weekend. most of thursday and friday will remain dry but cloudy with rain looking to return for the weekend. temperatures look to stay out of the 80's for the weekend and starting next week. labor day: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: upper 60's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: scattered showers and storms/mostly thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Showers and storms return to start off the week.
