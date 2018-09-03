Clear

CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Labor Day gets political.

Posted: Sun Sep 02 20:45:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 20:45:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for CURE hosts Labor Day Picnic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one group is using labor day to push for changes in the workforce. communities united for rochester empowerement, or cure, is hosting a labor day picnic. people can get food, drinks, and also learn about cure's push to raise minimum rage to 15 dollars an hour in rochester. danny solis is a cure member and says 15 dollars an hour is( reasonable in the med?city, and wont( hurt small businesses. because workers have more money in their pockets to go out and spend. so you know this panic, almsot, over 15 dollars an hour is misplaced i think, and over blown. political candidates peggy flanagan and dan feehan will be attending and speaking at the picnic. it will be at bear creek park in
Community Events