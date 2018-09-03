Clear

Apple Orchards open for Fall fun

Sekapp Orchard in Rochester launches a new attraction.

Posted: Sun Sep 02 20:43:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 20:43:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

too well the damage that severe weather can have on their crops. the same goes for those who run apple orchards. after a hail storm in june damaged some of the apples at one local orchard... i'm learning how they're getting creative to draw in large crowds this fall.xxx (nat: crunch it's a fall favorite for many... going to the orchard and picking apples. (nat: they're just about right. that's fred kappauf ... the owner and operator of sekapp orchard. with seven thousand trees... it's a lot to keep track of. sot: ya know the apples really come into season though labor day weekend. the honey crisp are coming in right now, we've got nice zestar. there's a couple different cooking apples, some pears, some plums. to keep people on their toes... he thought of something new. (nat: whoosh there's a bouncer... ooh! (this apple launcher... that i even got to try out. (nat: whoosh and the fun doesn't stop there... (nat: you're getting closer that's fred... out in the field. i come out here and play a moving target for the kids to shoot at and the moms and dads. it's sekapp orchard is open seven days a week... from 9 a?m to 7 p?m.///
