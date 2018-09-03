Speech to Text for Labor Day event raises money for SE MN Law Enforcement Memorial

communities 365 days a year... tonight we're looking ahead to an event happening tomorrow... to remember the men and women in blue that have fallen in the line of duty. nationally 98 men and women have been killed so far in 20?18... that's according to the officer down memorial page... you may remember corrections officer joseph gomm ... he was beaten to death by an inmate at a stillwater correctional facility. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about a fundraiser... aimed at making a law enforcement memorial a the purpose of this fundraiser is to help make this vision of a southeastern minnesota law enforcement memorial a reality in this space at soldier's field park. rochester police sergeant steve franks is helping spearhead the effort to build the memorial. it would be really nice to have a place of our own, a place to call home. he will also be working the fundraiser tomorrow, which raises money for the planned memorial... and specifically remembers grand meadow police officer jason meyer, who lost his life in the line of duty in 1999 jason was with grand meadow pd. but throughout the area, throughout the state, throughout the nation, its so very important we represent ourselves, were kind of a band of brothers so to speak and we look out for each other. at the event people can eat dinner and proceeds will go to the memorial fund... so officer meyer and every fallen officer can always be remembered. those emotions run so deep with survivors, it's really important for us and them to have a place they can call their own and remember their loved ones. if you can't make the event, we have a link to donate to the memorial fund under this story and the meaning behind each part of the memorial on kimt dot com. a