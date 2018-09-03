Clear

Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Soggy Labor Day holiday

Posted: Sun Sep 02 20:27:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 02 20:27:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Sunday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a gloomy sunday it has been and a gloomy sunday it will continue to be with a few isolated showers and storms and cloudy skies. those rain chances carry through tonight although a majority of folks will remain dry, however, scattered showers and storms will return for monday as highs remain cooler, in the middle 70's. similar to this weekend, we may see a break in the rain for monday night and especially tuesday morning but heavy rain looks to return tuesday evening. highs will be near 80. cooler air will rush in behind this surge of heavy rain, with highs in the lower 70's and upper 60's the rest of the week and for the weekend. most of wednesday and thursday will remain dry but cloudy with rain looking to return for friday and the weekend. tonight: isolated showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: light and variable. labor day: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. monday night: scattered showers and storms/mostly cloudy. senator john mccain was laid to rest today. he was buried after a private ceremony at the u?s naval academy in maryland. cbs's demarco morgan reports from new york.
Mason City
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
