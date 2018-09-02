Speech to Text for Foraging for plants at Quarry Hill

native plants in minnesota are actually edible. outdoor enthusiasts were able to walk through the park to learn about a variety of plants that are edible. some of the plants found were dandelions... which are high in vitamins. lauren hughes started the walk and tells k?i?m?t learning about these edible plants will free people from being dependent on grocery stores.xxx you can't really visualize where you food came from and even though im not sustaining myself from foraging. it's a really great feeling to have that kind of interaction with nature..that feeling that i can go out and i can find myself lunch. organizers do want to stress that people (should practice caution when foraging for food. the group meets