RCTC first game of the season.

Posted: Sat Sep 01 18:17:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 01 18:17:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for RCTC first game of the season.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a sure sign of fall. today marks rochester community and technical college's first game against northland community and technical college. fans from both sides of the field fill the stands to cheer on their team... yellow jackets against the pioneers. we spoke to some of the players who say they're ready for the season. but it's the spectators who seem just as... if not more excited to watch some football.xxx its great to see at the college level and high school level just the way communities get behind their teams and you get to see some components to sports you really don't get to see other times of the year. it's kind of an exciting time for the school and for the kids you know. next saturday the r?c?t?c yellow jackets
Community Events