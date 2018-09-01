Speech to Text for Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

live wx tease your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx this evening will be the driest that we will be for the next few days as a stationary boundary parks itself near the area. storms return very late tonight/tomor row morning. once the initial line of rain moves through we may catch a break for a few hours until storms and showers return for what looks to be mainly sunday afternoon. storms may clear for a bit sunday night before returning for monday throughout the day. while severe weather is not expected for these days, flash flooding potential may be elevated with the numerous rain chances. tuesday and wednesday will also see scattered storms before drying out with mostly cloudy skies for thursday and friday. highs will be in the upper 70's/lower 80's through tuesday followed by what should be a pretty big cool down for the rest of the week with highs in the lower to mid 70's and lows in the upper 50's. rain chances return by saturday. tonight: late scattered storms. lows: mid 60's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. sunday: scattered storms/mostly cloudy. highs: upper 70's. winds: south becoming southwest at 8 to 14 mph. sunday night: isolated storms/mostly