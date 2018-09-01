Speech to Text for State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

under ready or not... labor day weekend is here... meaning it's the unofficial end of summer. last minute plans can be stressful... but it's not impossible to plan a fun weekend on short notice. locally ? area campgrounds are busy... k?i?m?t news three's jeremiah wilcox visited a state park in southeasten minnesota drawing quite the crowd. jeremiah... katie and calyn... some good news to report... turns out state parks and campgrounds are doing exceptionally well... in fact, i'm told state parks revenue is up. i spoke with some campers at whitewater state park this afternoon. vo: brent anderson manages the day to day operations at white?water state park. he tells me throuhgout the year the park has been consistently busy... with people enjoying the trails... and taking a breath of fresh air as they rest and relax in the campground. this labor day... the park is completely booked... every site is filled... from tents to rv's. anderson tells me with kids heading back to school and families getting on a more set schedule... there is a slight decline in the number of campers post labor day. ... but adds there' s never a slow seasons at the park. with the fall colors and sitting by the fire with a nice sweat shirt on... we'll stay quite busy anderson tells me there are a mix of activities during the fall including hunting... and leaf peeping as the colors change. in the winter ? you can enjoy cross country skiing... the majority of the state parks sales come from selling t? shirts, other souveniors... and people reserving campsites. reporting live in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt thank you jeremiah. triple a reports more than 35?million people are expected to hit the roads this holiday weekend... the agency says most people will be traveling 50 miles or