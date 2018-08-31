Speech to Text for Friday Night Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stacked lineup of teams-- first we are taking you to clear lake. cl waverly-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:go-hawk v. lions clear lake, ia the lions coming off a win in osage taking on maybe their toughest opponents. first quarter, luke velkey to josh halverson he picks up the first down. velkey again throguh the air this time to tyler mccnally another first down. he's just going to keep this one himself you earned it. lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot waverly-shell rock clear lake 35 7 final hawks go on to win this one 35 to 7. osage sta-wvo-1 lowerthird2line ot:l.r. falk trophy osage, ia l-r falk trophy on the line in saint ansgar tonight. first drive, the green deviles will hand this one off to zach williams and he is dragging the defense with him--first down. willaims gets the call again, he finds himself another hole. and he finishes here with another first down. saints in the red zone reach jack seivert touchdown lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot st ansgar osage 31 36 final green devils win this one 36 to 31 first time they have beat the saints since 2015. wh em-wvo-1 lowerthird2line ot:eagles v. e'hawks britt, ia emmetsburg in britt tonight taking on the eagles-- tate hagen gets the call he powers his way in for six. nick schaney saying hey i can do that stiff arm, stiff arm first down,. hagen again showing his muscle pushing the pack in for another six, and if it's working why stop another hagen first down and his third touchdown of the night. lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot emmetsburg west hancock 14 21 4th west hancock winning this one at last check 21 to 14. warriors-wvo-1 lowerthird2line ot:warriors v. kee lansing rockford, ia after not winning a single game last season the warriros have a new strategy, scoring. they have over 150 points in their first two games including this one. setting jacob staudt up for this easy pitch and catch to brett hansen. kee hawks nate winters pressure, pass deep picked off by trey norby and watch this boommmm big hit there. and that finishes with a staudt td. lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot kee lansing rockford 14 70 final warriors win this one 70 to 14. ghv humbolt-wvo-1 lowerthird2line ot:humboldt v. ghv garner, ia heading just west the cardinals hosting the wildcats. jamison hienz feeling the perssure and wow does he get out of that --he takes this one all the way home for six. hienz calls his number again pushed out of bounds and over the bench--thats got to hurt. tyler vitzthum up the middle lowers the shoulder and that's a first down,. lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot humboldt ghv 7 0 3rd humboldt up at last check seven to zero. jm win-wvo-1 lowerthird2line ot:john marshall v. winona rochester, mn johm marshall hosting winona tonight first quarter aaron limberg look at that foot work that's a first down. winona here trevor pomeroy breaking tackles and heading right in to your living room. look at toriano cain junior getting finding his way to the quarterback. john marshall ball kpeweh smith gets the call and wow big hit keeps his legs and that's first down. lowerthirdlinescore ot:sports ot winona rochester john marshall 20 14 final winona take this one 20 to 14. it's that time of the night where we let k-i-m-t meteorologist brandon libbey out of the storm center to pick huis favorit plays. brandon what did you find tonight? well the dry conditions tonight gave me a lot to choose from. these are some of my favorites from the local teams. libbey-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:libby's lightning plays saints jack sievert fighting and stretching good effort there. here's a game i was at hand off to tate hagen and let him do all the work. he's a first down. warriors looking good so far. jacob staudt calling his own number he's going to get to the outside and make it all the way to the endzone. you could almost see the smoke coming off the turf behind him. great plays all around and great weather for the games.