Clear

Grant allows for apartment facelift

How a grant will help fix and restore apartment buildings in Eyota

Posted: Fri Aug 31 20:48:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 20:48:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Grant allows for apartment facelift

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wll soon be getting a facelift...throu gh grants from the minnesota employment and ecomomic development department. eyota story-vo-1 eyota story-vo-2 eyota will receive more than 200- thousand dollars thanks to the small cities development program. that money will be used to fix and restore apartment buildings in the city so they last long term. it's something eyora mayor tyrel clark is pretty excited about. xxx eyota story-sot-1 eyota story-sot-2 bring the units that may have been needed update...will get them all updated and they will provide new updated units for people that can use them and rent them. in order to receive the funds...apartme nt owners will have to contribute to their property as well. / anxiety tz-vo-1 as
Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount votes

Image

Area veterans remember Sen. John McCain's legacy

Image

New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

Community Events