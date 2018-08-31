Clear

Weekend events in East Park

Weekend activities in East Park in Mason City, if the weather holds up

Posted: Fri Aug 31 20:47:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 20:47:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Weekend events in East Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

east park this labor day weekend. bike race-vo-1 lowerthird2line:weekend activities in east park mason city, ia the cannonball cross cyclocross race will be held on the north side of the park...and features a race course with obstacles. so far - registration is up 35 percent over last year's race. in addition - the craft beer shindig and street food fair will feature beers from across iowa...as well as ciders...wine...an d local and regional musicians. justin merritt is with mason city brewing...who has organized the shindig since its inception 5 years ago and says he's excited for the weekend. xxx bike race-sot-1 bike race-sot-2 "usually there's several thousand people, kind of goes back and forth, people come and go throughout the day. like last year, even with the rain, it was still around 3,000 people was our estimated attendance." the shindig wraps up tomorrow night. / an
Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount votes

Image

Area veterans remember Sen. John McCain's legacy

Image

New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

Community Events