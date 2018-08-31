Speech to Text for Weekend events in East Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

east park this labor day weekend. bike race-vo-1 lowerthird2line:weekend activities in east park mason city, ia the cannonball cross cyclocross race will be held on the north side of the park...and features a race course with obstacles. so far - registration is up 35 percent over last year's race. in addition - the craft beer shindig and street food fair will feature beers from across iowa...as well as ciders...wine...an d local and regional musicians. justin merritt is with mason city brewing...who has organized the shindig since its inception 5 years ago and says he's excited for the weekend. xxx bike race-sot-1 bike race-sot-2 "usually there's several thousand people, kind of goes back and forth, people come and go throughout the day. like last year, even with the rain, it was still around 3,000 people was our estimated attendance." the shindig wraps up tomorrow night. / an