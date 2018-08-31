Clear

2019 city budget released

How the city is making it more accessible to the public

affordable housing is something rochester residents are hoping to see in rochesters 20- 19 budget that was released today. xxx city budget-sotvo-1 city budget-sotvo-4 "theres so many important issues. i mean if my roof is leaking, i'm not going to go out and buy a new tv...i don't know." city budget-vo-2 for the first time, the city is breaking down the proposed budget so the public can easily understand it. here's a look at the flipbook version of the budget that you can access on the city's website. overall, the budget from 20- 18 to 20-19 is increasing by more than 3 million dollars. key levy supported projects include 1 million dollars going towards resurfacing rochester streets and more than 7 hundred thousand dollars is going to buses and transit services. the city council will consider formally adopting the budget in september. / it's
