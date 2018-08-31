Speech to Text for Affordable housing discussion

congressman and candidate for attorney general keith ellison held a roundtable discussion today while he was in rochester to talk with community members about a prevailing issue. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was at the meeting. in the studio she joins us live in the rochester studio now - brooke what was discussed? xxx ellison-lintro-2 katie these community members opened up about their expereince with affordable housing issues in rochester. their hope is that they may be talking with their future attorney general who may be able to do something about the housing crisis we are seeing here. xxx ellison-pkg-1 ellison-pkg-2 "please recognize that i am physically present in rochester talking to you about an issue of common concern." one candidate for attorney general, keith ellison is listening to the voices of rochester regarding the affordable housing crisis. "how do we make the market work?" from complaints "not only do they increase to the max as far as they can, they also do things like not fix doors and not fix plumbing and things like that." to ideas "there is some authority for applying those laws to landlords and the attorney general is there agency that would be able to enforce those." ellison says the role the attorney general can play in affordable housing is actually a large one. ellison-pkg-3 "the attorney general enforces fair housing laws federal and state stop predatory mortgage lending make sure that consumers who are renters are treated fairly in the landlord renter exchange." ellison-pkg-4 while it may be a tough topic to tackle, he says it starts with conversations like these. "maybe the best we can do is share information." and if you haven't had to struggle with affording a place to call "home" ellison says you can relate anyway. "when you think of home, that's where children define who they are that's where the safe space is. home, that's where you learn who you are and learn the earliest and most important lessons of your life." because when it comes down to it, everyone needs a place they can call 'home'. "affordable homes are core to how we lead dignified lives." ellison-ltag-2 ellison says affordable housing isn't just a crisis in rochester. he says he's traveling across the state listening to communities just like rochester who have similar concerns. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke and keith ellison will be up against republican endorsed doug wardlow in the november general election.