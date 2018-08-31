Speech to Text for Labor Day weekend travel

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and millions of people across the country are hitting the road to celebrate labor day weekend. but in minnesota it's also construction season...and that's slowing people down a bit. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox spoke with drivers today...he's live for us now. live jeremiah? holiday travel-lintro-2 katie im near highway 52...where you can see alot of cars are on the road. to avoid accidents and injuries - min- dot and state troopers are urging people to slow down this weekend.. xxx 1 holiday travel-lpkg-1 nat: driving lowerthird2line:busy travel weekend rochester, mn vo: people are hitting the roads for one last hoo-rah. it's the unofficial end of summer and people are on the roadways headed to their weekend destination. nat: it's a little intense...their is a lot of traffic and it's going very rapidly vo: susan werblow is heading west to vist her grandkids. holiday travel-lpkg-3 sot: i think it will be a while before we see our grand children because they'll be busy with school so we're taking this opportunity to come and spend a long weekend with them. holiday travel-lpkg-9 vo:and susans not the only one...triple -a is estimating that nearly 35 million people will be traveling over the labor day weekend. and it's not just this holiday...triple- a says 20-18 has seen a record year in travel. and that's keeping people who work at rest stops like jim blahnik busy. nat: it's been considerabily busier than the past years vo:he works as a custodian at marion rest stop on highway 90 and says his work isn't winding down anytime soon. holiday travel-lpkg-5 sot: there is more now with the increase in traffic than there ordinary would be. lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com reporter: i spoke to mndot who say construction is still going on throughout minneosta and one advice to avoid an accident...they say is to slow down. holiday travel-lpkg-10 sot : traffic and start to back up a long ways. way before you get to the construction zone lowerthird2line:mike dougherty communication director, mndot sot: and that can be a danger for people if they're not paying attention coming in at 70-miles and hour if traffic is backed up and either stopped or slowed significantly that's when you get those rear end collisions. holiday travel-ltag-2 now if you are heading north on interstate 35. mndot says to expect one lane through parts of owatonna and fairbault because of construction. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah we also wanted to know if flights were on the rise as well...those at the rochester international airport say for them travel at the airport is a little slower than usual. / airchoice one growth-vo-1