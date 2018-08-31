Speech to Text for Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

the results of the rochester wards 1 and 5 recounts are now official after a special city council meeting today. kimt news 3's annalise johnson was there and joins us now live in the rochester studio in the studio ... annalise how did it go? canvas recount-bmintro-2 katie - the city council signed off on this paper today to make the primary numbers official. the recount for ward 1 happened on tuesday - and the recount for ward 5 ocurred the following day. canvas recount-bmpkg-1 canvas recount-bmpkg-3 nat:the election results for the recount wards 1 and 5 we have the reports in front of us city clerk anissa hollinshead tells me these races are some of the closest the city has ever seen. canvas recount-bmpkg-2 "ward 1 was already a very close margin at 5 votes and to see that go down to 2 votes is certainly 1 of the closest if not the closest result we've ever seen" canvas recount-bmpkg-4 while this recount was historic - hollingshead says this close of a result isn't as uncommon as you might think. "not as much as you might anticipate. across the state - there were 13 different election contests in different jurisdictions that did qualify for a publicly funded recount." canvas recount-bmpkg-5 here's a look at the recount process from ward 1 on tuesday. now that the city has done their part to finalize these ballots - there's still one more step to take. canvas recount-bmpkg-6 "we'll get those to the county so that the county can finalize those ballots for the general election because we very quickly are approaching early absentee voting for the general election." nat: to accept the results of the canvassing all in favor say i. i. and as these city council members sign off on the results - hollingshead says it's a sigh of relief... for now. "it's a good feeling to know that the primary is all complete and successfully ready to move forward into the general election now" canvas recount-bmtag-4 speaking of the general election - here's who you can expect to see on your ballot for wards 1 and 5. efp 2 slot:official ward 1 candidates kimt news 3 patrick keane 1,242 heather holmes 935 patrick keane will face off against heather holmes in ward 1. efp 2 slot:official ward 5 candidates kimt news 3 shaun palmer 856 judy hickey 722 and in ward 5 shaun palmer will go against judy hickey in the november election. canvas recount-bmtag-5 live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. early absentee voting begins friday - september 21st. ots:grain bin