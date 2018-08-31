Speech to Text for Area veterans remember Sen. John McCain's legacy

across the country are watching as john mccain lies in state. that includes those at the rochester v-f-w like senior vice commander chad stowers. the v-f-w had coverage of the funeral services on their tv-s all morning. chad stowers senior vice commander, rochester vfw post 1215: it brings his vietnam story to life - not so much that he was a senator and all that because we've had lots of senators but we haven't had very many people that volunteer to stay as a pow in vietnam and that's what he should be remembered for senator mccain's funeral is set for saturday at the national cathedral. he will be buried sunday on the grounds of the u-s naval academy.