Area veterans remember Sen. John McCain's legacy

Those at the VFW in Rochester say McCain's decision to remain in Vietnam as a POW best exemplifies his commitment to service over self.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 15:54:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 15:54:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

it brings his vietnam story to life - not so much that he was a senator and all that because we've had lots of senators but we haven't had very many people that volunteer to stay as a pow in vietnam and that's what he should be remembered for senator mccain's funeral is set for saturday at the national cathedral. he will be buried sunday on the grounds of the u-s naval academy.
