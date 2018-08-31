Clear

New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

Artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen says the murals are his way of thanking veterans.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 15:52:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 15:52:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you may have seen what are called freedom rocks around the state of iowa. the rocks are being put in place by an artist who says his unique paintings are his way of giving back to those who have served. now - there's a new rock in clear lake that is nearly complete. ray sorenson the second... who goes by the name bubba... has been painting the rocks since 19-99 each one features a different mural related to the county it sits in. he says the idea of painting the freedom rocks came after he and his wife started painting murals and opened their own photography studio. ray "bubba" sorensen ii freedom rock painter "we spitballed some mural tour ideas, and we came up with the idea of the freedom rock tour. in 2013, we announced the freedom rock tour, and started it. this is the 76th rock that i've got going." bubba says his goal is to paint a freedom rock in all 99 counties in iowa...and then expand it so there is a rock in all 50 states.
