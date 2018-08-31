Speech to Text for New Freedom Rock nears completion in Clear Lake

35 can expect. / you may have seen what are called freedom rocks around the state of iowa. the rocks are being put in place by an artist who says his unique paintings are his way of giving back to those who have served. now - there's a new rock in clear lake that is nearly complete. cl freedom rock-vo-1 lowerthird2line:freedom rock nearing completion clear lake, ia ray sorenson the second... who goes by the name bubba... has been painting the rocks since 19- 99 each one features a different mural related to the county it sits in. he says the idea of painting the freedom rocks came after he and his wife started painting murals and opened their own photography studio.xxx cl freedom rock-sot-1 lowerthird2line:ray "bubba" sorensen ii freedom rock painter "we spitballed some mural tour ideas, and we came up with the idea of the freedom rock tour. in 2013, we announced the freedom rock tour, and started it. this is the 76th rock that i've got going." bubba says his goal is to paint a freedom rock in all 99 counties in iowa...and then expand it so there is a rock in all 50 states. / coming up - tz2 831-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:mccain