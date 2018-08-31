Speech to Text for Man's body pulled from grain bin

- a man's body is pulled from a grain bin in north iowa today. grain bin rescue-vbox stngr-1 nx fp multi line video box map:body pulled from grain bin jeffrey sprague, 56, of mason city reported missi ... it happened at the five-star co-op in rockwell. according to the cerro gordo county sheriff's office - 56-year-old jeffrey sprague was reported missing around 7:30 a-m. his body was found inside a grain bin. the case is now being investigated by the medical examiner's office. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was on the scene today - where he spoke to a witness about what they saw.xxx grain bin rescue-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:man found dead in grain bin rockwell, ia kenny king lives just down the street from the 5 star cooperative...an d witnessed part of the search operation for sprague this morning. lowerthird2line:kenny king rockwell, ia "i saw all the ems response teams out, and i noticed that there had to have been something going on with the grain bin, because i didn't see any smoke in the air nor any fire trucks, just the rescue squads." lowerthird2line:man found dead in grain bin rockwell, ia cerro gordo county sheriff kevin pals says that these sort of accidents are not very common. lowerthird2line:kevin pals cerro gordo co. sheriff "most anything that has to do with a grain bin accidents are very unusual. they happen, but i think everyone that works around that equipment is very cautious and tries to use safety." lowerthird2line:man found dead in grain bin rockwell, ia king says he can relate. he was once trapped inside a cyanide tank and almost ran out of oxygen... "everyday may be your last, but you have to be careful even around things that look so secure. there's always a danger around the corner." now - he is offering a message of sympathy that he would like to leave for sprague's family and coworkers. "i pray that his family understands that and take my deep condolences for their loss." in rockwell...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / in addition...o- sha will also be doing an investigation of its own into the incident. / sara