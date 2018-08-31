Speech to Text for Friday's StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-main-6 weather-main-5 after sunshine for today, skies will likely contain a mix of sun and clouds for football friday evening. a few rain showers aren't out of the question but the football games won't be anything like last week with the severe storms. those will arrive after midnight tonight and will continue through tomorrow morning. some of these storms may be strong to severe with wind and hail as main threats. we should see a mix of sun and clouds once the storms clear in the morning for saturday with highs near 80. there will be rain showers and storms for what looks like everyday sunday through next weekend as a series of stationary boundaries will linger throughout the midwest. this will elevate the localized flooding threat throughout the week. highs will generally remain in the upper 70's and near 80 with lows in the middle to upper 60's. tonight: scattered storms/some strong to severe. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: am storms clear/mix of sun and clouds. highs: near 80. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. weather-live-3 weather-live-2 north iowa tonight: scattered storms/some strong to severe. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: south at 6 to 12 mph. saturday: am storms clear/mix of sun and clouds. highs: near 80. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: isolated storms/mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. southern minnesota tonight: scattered storms/some strong to severe. lows: mid 60's. winds: south at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: am storms clear/mostly cloudy. highs: near 80. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: gradual clearing to partly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: light and variable. thank you brandon. / mccain national-intro-3 mccain national-intro-2 people from around the country are