Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sheriff: Search underway for missing person at Rockwell 5-Star Co-op Full Story

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

A group of mothers in Sydney have become the adoptive parents to young calves affected by Australia's historic drought.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 08:15:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 08:27:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN

Speech to Text for Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

SYNDEY -- A group of mothers in Sydney have become the adoptive parents to young calves affected by Australia's historic drought.

The women stepped in to care for the calves, bringing them to their back yards in Terrey Hills from their drought-ravaged farms.

They pay for the feed out of their own pockets, and more calves are on the way.

The group has no experience with farm animals, but have warmed to the job quickly.

This is only a temporary move for the calves They'll stay with their new "moms" for the next two months, feeding from the bottle until they're big enough and strong enough to head back to the farm.

Mason City
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nearly 6-foot lizard found roaming back yard

Image

Suburban Australian moms adopt baby cows

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

Image

Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

Image

Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

Image

Campus sexual assault policies

Image

Examining wage law

Image

Funding for healthy choices

Image

Examining Minnesota Wage Law

Image

Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Community Events