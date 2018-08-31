Clear

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast 8-31-18

More showers and storms return today with a chance for severe weather.

Posted: Fri Aug 31 05:17:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Aug 31 05:17:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((after a pair of very nice and dry days, clouds and rain chances will be returning today. showers and storms look more likely in the morning then later this evening and overnight. even a slight risk for severe weather with hail and strong winds being the major threats. overnight seems to be the higher chance for severe weather to return to the area. more rain is expected next week. saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and generally be dry with decreasing clouds by the afternoon. we have an active stretch of weather approaching. we'll be tracking showers and storms for sunday all the way through thursday of next week each and every day. rain totals for the week could easily top out over 5 inches. the flood threat next week will be high for north iowa and southern minnesota. today: scattered storms. highs: mid 70's. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: scattered storms. lows: lower 60's. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: scattered thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
