Mayo Clinic opening sports clinic for high school athletes

as fall high school sports ramps up this week.. . a new free resource is getting started at the perfect time... starting tomorrow... the mayo clinic is opening a sports injury clinic on saturday's... kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us how it hopes to help better treat sport injuries. i when student athletes get hurt out here, they can get checked out in here, at mayo's bumps and bruises clinic. mayo clinic sports medicine puts on a bumps and bruies clinic saturday mornings to look at any student athletes who may get injured at a friday night game. it's been something we felt like we needed to provide, for local athletes to get in quickly, get expertise from sports medicine folks.it's something we've always wanted to do for the community. and has been doing for the community every fall over 12 years. parents appreciate being able to do it on a saturday parents like mike kesler, who has a son on a football team, and who is also the head football coach at lourdes high school. we're so fortunate, we have some of the better doctors than nfl teams have on sunday. over the years, the clinic is seeing one big change. we see a lot of possible concussions from friday night. just because of the awareness of concussion injuries. a reflection of what's on the field. coach kessler adds with more concern about concussions, better safe than sorry. its all about safety, were here for the safety of our kids number one. so i think if there's any question from a coach, or trainer, or parent perspective, send them in. the clinic is open from 8 a? m to noon. and note, this is not a (free clinic, insurance does get charged for the appointment.