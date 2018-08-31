Speech to Text for Mapping your Labor Day weekend road trip

you may want to listen up. not only will thousands of people be driving to their destinations this year ? it's still road construction season which will likely add to the congestion. on the scene kimt news three's deedee stiepan has the details so you it's the unofficial end to summer which means you can expect major roads and highways like highway 52 here to be crowded. but before you head out ? we want to tell you about some road projects that could delay your drive. travelers planning to head north on interstate 35 should expect slow?downs through owatonna and fairbault. in both areas the roadways are reduced to one lane because of road and bridge construction work. anyone heading towards lake city on u?s 63 will want to make note that you'll hit a detour between zumbro falls and county road 15. that section of 63 is closed as its being repaved. o and if you're going to a lake or cabin in the north central part of the state you'll likely run into delays on interstate 94 near monticello. this is one of the busiest corridors during holiday weekends and construction work and reduced lanes near monticello will likely lead so how much can motorists expect to pay for gas this holiday weekend? stick around ? we'll fill you in before you fuel up