Speech to Text for Campus sexual assault policies

a time when universities across the country are dealing with sexual assault cases...we're finding out education secretary betsy devos is working on new campus policies that would give those accused of assault, harassment or rape more rights. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the details, she's live in rochester now. live brooke, what can you tell us? campus assault-lintro-2 katie, it's a sensitive topic right now. sexual assault can happen on any campus at any time. according to a new york times article - education secretary betsy devos is preparing new rules for schools nationwide. campus assault-lintro-3 they include narrowing the definition of sexual harassment, holding schools accountable only for formal complaints filed through proper authorities and would encourage schools to provide more support for victims. tonight i spoke with a student here at r-c-t-c to get their opinion on this. xxx campus assault-mpkg-1 campus assault-mpkg-3 kathleen leistikow is a student at rochester communtity and technical college. while she is not a traditional student - she feels like sexual misconduct cases are tricky to talk about. she says it's important to get all the facts, and hear out both sides of the story. the obama administration's guidance documents moved forward with comment from congress but devos's will move forward only after a public comment period. which leistikow says doesn't seem like the right thing to do. campus assault-mpkg-2 "why does she get to decide what the parameter is? shouldn't there be a board of people brought together that decide what this parameter should be? not just her own opinion.because we always need to hear other peoples opinions to make the right decision...not just 1." the definition of sexual harassment will go from "unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature" to "unwelcome conduct on the basis of sex that is so severe and pervasive and objectively offensive that it denies a person access to the school's education program or activity." live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. and according to times, these policies are still in the early stages.