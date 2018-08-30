Speech to Text for Funding for healthy choices

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city has some good news to celebrate. grant-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funding for healthy choices mason city, ia the city has been selected as a recipient of 5-2-1-0 healthy choices count grant of over 17-thousand dollars from the healthiest state initiative and the iowa department of public health. the funding will go towards improving policies and environments that support healthy choices... such as establishing a staff wellness program that promotes healthy eating and active living. matt o'brien with nia-cog is helping develop a steering committee with healthy mason city- and says mason city receiving this grant was a perfect choice.xxx grant-sot-1 lowerthird2line:matt o'brien regional planner, niacog "this is a good opportunity for mason city being a part of the state's target area, and something for them to work on. they already had angie determan from healthy mason city to lead the implementation so it was a no brainer for mason city to get this funding to tackle childhood obesity." 5-2-1-0 is a campaign promoting healthy lifestyle choices for iowa children...youth and families. / jewish education-vo-3