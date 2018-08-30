Speech to Text for Examining Minnesota Wage Law

construction workers are busy on projects across our area right now. and the prevailing wage act is ensuing they are getting paid fairly. construct wages-vo-1 lowerthird2line:examining the wage law rochester, mn it is a law in effect in minnesota governing minimum payments to workers on publicly funded construction projects in the state. nate o'reilly is the president of southeastern minnesota building trades council and says contractors complained the law leads to higher costs. but the study done by midwest economic policy institute finds that is not the case. rather it levels the playing field and helps the state economy. xxx construct wages-sot-1 lowerthird2line:nate o'reilly president, southeastern minnesota building trades council means the money will go into the hands of the workers rather than a select few and the workers keeping the money in the area. an analysis of 640 bids on school construction projects in minnesota finds that winning bids on projects with prevailing wages are no more costly than bids on projects without prevailing wages.