Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

He says they are paying special attention to new candidates for the priesthood

Posted: Thu Aug 30 16:52:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 16:52:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Archbishop Comments on Sex Abuse Scandal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as more information is released surrounding church sex scandals...we are getting an archbishop's take today as he visits north iowa. archbishop-vo-1 lowerthird2line:archbishop comments on sex abuse scandal kimt news 3 just weeks ago - a grand jury report shook the nation stating 301 priests sexually abused more than 1 thousand children in pennsylvania. archbishop michael jackels , the leader of the archdiocese of dubuque...was in mason city this afternoon...and says there are safeguards in place to ensure these awful acts don't happen. and they paying special attention to new candidates for the priesthood. xxx archbishop-sot-1 lowerthird2line:archbishop michael jackels archdiocese of dubuque "whether it's in college or in theology seminary, our interest is in helping them to grow in their imitation of christ, and to have the heart and mind of christ, which is the heart of a humble and loving servant who even sacrifices himself for the benefit of others." and we're learning today several other states...includin g illinois and missouri...are launching their own investigations in addition to pennsylvania. /
