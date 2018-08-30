Speech to Text for Family of Julio Baez Speaks Out

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a case we are following closely...a former kasson police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct. today julio baez had a hearing in olmsted county court... baez hearing-stnger-3 the 51-year-old is accused of multiple felony counts of criminal sexual conduct in both dodge and olmsted counties for allegedly abusing two victims over the span of 11 years. the charges coming just weeks after baez was found with self- inflicted gunshot wounds. to tell us what happened today - let's go to kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan. she is live for us now - brooke? xxx baez hearing-lintro-2 katie - baez did not enter a plea today here at the olmsted county government center - rather his attorney filed a motion to combine the charges he's facing in dodge and olmsted counties. several of julio's friends, and family members filled the courtroom to show him they are behind him. ultimately, they all tell me the allegations against him are false and they hope the rest of the community will see that as well. xxx baez hearing-lmpkg-1 baez hearing-lpkg-4 "i feel like i'm just going to keep trying until we get him out of there." veronica baez says her father is innocent. today her attorney is filing to see if they can get another bail hearing next week. baez hearing-lpkg-2 "i encourage everyone to come. just so you know that people are there for him, we support him and we're going to get him out of there. it doesn't matter how long it takes, i will get him out of there." baez hearing-lpkg-5 julio's mother is right with her... baez hearing-lpkg-3 "what hurts the most is knowing that there are such harsh people that would make these kind of false allegations towards him." baez hearing-lpkg-6 she says she hopes the community can see past the allegations. "my son is not a bad person, he was a good cop and he was a good person as well." as well as local law enforcement "we're always going to be here to support him but even the judge and the police, i don't want them to believe the opposite and think that the things being said are true." when all is said and done, "she just wants things to clarified and for it to be proven that its false accusations and that everything is a lie." veronica and julio's mother hope to see more community members at his future hearings to show their support. reporting live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. baezs next hearing is on november 1st at the olmsted county government center. / it's