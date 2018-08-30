Speech to Text for New crop report update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

snowfall... to heavy rains and extreme heat... the weather we have seen so far this year has been a bit of a constant concern for farmers. but now - as kimt news 3's brian tabick is finding it - the growing season may gone better than initially expected - with crops now a few weeks ahead of schedule.xxx crop update-mpkgll-1 crop update-mpkgll-3 according to those with iowa state university extension and outreach, crops this year are a few weeks ahead of scheudle crop update-mpkgll-7 despite harsh weather like this late winter storm as well as heavy rains in the spring making it difficult for farmers to get into the field. crop update-mpkgll-8 according to the u-s-d-a about seven percent of the corn crop in the state is already mature. but those with i-s-u extension say there is a lot going on in the fields because of the weather and farmers will have to wait until harvest numbers come in to really find out how well their crops have done. lowerthird2line:john sjolinder executive director, isu extension you go out there you can see the place where the corn is still pretty uneven and a lot of that's from the wet weather we had the summer it's just the corn came up and someplace where was damp it might've been a little stunted and had other problems so we'll see when we get out there how much that corn we can get out of the field crop update-mpkgll-5 another issue sjolinder says he is hearing from farmers is about the height of their crops he says some of the soybeans have grown so tall that there is a threat of being knocked over by high winds making it difficult to harvest in the fall. in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / sjolinder also says this is the time of year that large farm equipment will be out on the roadways. he says people need to remember to stay patient when sharing