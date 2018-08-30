Clear
New movement on social media honors Mollie Tibbetts

The Miles for Mollie movement looks to remember the 20-year-old college student who was murdered while on a run.

will serve two years in prison... plus a year of supervised release. / miles for mollie-vo-4 a new movement on social media is calling on runners to dedicate their miles to slain university of iowa student mollie tibbetts. miles for mollie-vo-1 lowerthird2line:'miles for mollie' movement kimt news 3 "miles for mollie" is gaining nationwide attention...with runners from massachusetts to nevada honoring the 20 year old who was attacked and killed while running in her hometown of brooklyn iowa last month. amy peckham is an active runner...and is training for a triathalon. she says that movements like these are an example of how strong the running community is.xxx miles for mollie-sot-1 lowerthird2line:amy peckham runner "it's the camraderie, it's that group fitness, and that's the thing. as i've grown older, i've realized there's more people like me out there, and why don't we go do this thing we love together and share that love and positivity, and be role models, and just show this is why we're doing what we're doing." a 5 mile run in memory of tibbetts will be held in the town of brooklyn on september 30th. the event is free... but donations are encouraged.
