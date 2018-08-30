Clear
Teaching kids about Judaism

An after school program in Rochester gives students a glimpse into the Jewish faith.

Posted By: Raquel Hellman

with school back in session across our area...and so are after- school activities. in rochester...a new program is giving kids the chance to learn about judaism. jewish education-vo-1 jewish education-vo-3 hana greene is the founder of the program...and says it offers a different approach to learning about the jewish faith. students will learn about the history of the religion through fun activities like eudcational games and field trips. greene says while there are resources in rochester for people to learn about judaism...until now there hasn't been a way for students to fully enjoy the process.xxx jewish education-sot-1 lowerthird2line:chana greene director, juda it shouldn't just be learning stories and information...it should be that when they come out of the classroom or the building each week...it's that they have lived an experienced and have practiced an experience and this is something they want to be apart of and their to proud to be apart of. the jewish enrichment program is open to kids ages three to fourteen. it starts next wednesday. jewish education-sot-3 we'll be posting all the registration information on kimt-dot-com. you'll find it along with this story under local news. / it's
