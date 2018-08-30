Speech to Text for Federal aid for farmers

on support for low?income farmers are breathing a sigh of relief after the environmental protection agency announced the long awaited aid package for soybean corn dairy and pork farmers, but not as much as it was initially said to be. according to the e?p?a around 4.7 billion dollars will be available for farmers to apply for as the u?s continues to negotiate trade with a number of countries. 3.7 billion doolars of that money will be set aside for soybean farms alone. local farmers say this is some of the hardest times they have faced as a farmer. the last three years the best time to sell your whole entire crop has been between the months of april may and june and that's really hard when you sit back and you look out your window and you get 9 to 12 inches of rain in mitchell county engineer and have your corn of crop is underwater. farmers can start to apply for the funds