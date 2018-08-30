Clear

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Another sunny day for today with storms for Friday.

Posted: Thu Aug 30 05:20:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Aug 30 05:20:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(((weather at wall(((we will start off again with cooler temperatures in the 50's and calm conditions. highs will be a little warmer this afternoon in the mid 70's. clouds will move in tonight with a chance for some storms late tonight and early friday morning. through friday, the storm chance will linger but really kicks up later friday evening and overnight. there will be a slight risk for severe weather for tomorrow evening/night. the labor day weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with steady temperatures around 80 degrees all three days. we're tracking more chances for showers and storms on sunday and also for labor day monday. in addition, chances for storms will linger even into next tuesday and wednesday as well setting up for another similar active week. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. friday: mostly thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 54°
Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Federal aid for farmers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Image

Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

Image

St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

Image

Kossuth Co. death investigation

Image

Keeping your information safe

Image

Holiday weekend travel safety

Image

Howard County flood damage

Image

Waldorf heads back to school

Community Events