Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

(((weather at wall(((we will start off again with cooler temperatures in the 50's and calm conditions. highs will be a little warmer this afternoon in the mid 70's. clouds will move in tonight with a chance for some storms late tonight and early friday morning. through friday, the storm chance will linger but really kicks up later friday evening and overnight. there will be a slight risk for severe weather for tomorrow evening/night. the labor day weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with steady temperatures around 80 degrees all three days. we're tracking more chances for showers and storms on sunday and also for labor day monday. in addition, chances for storms will linger even into next tuesday and wednesday as well setting up for another similar active week. today: mostly sunny. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. friday: mostly thanks jon.