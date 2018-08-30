Speech to Text for Last Thursday's on First and 3rd of the summer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today is the last thursdays on first and third for the summer. and some vendors already have ideas on how to make next year's more successful. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with what they have to say. in just a few hours, these streets will be filled with people and vendors for the last of the summer staple. but there are some conflicting view son just how successful this year's was. early numbers provided by rochester downtown alliance show the event had over 19 thousand people show up for 7 of the 11 weeks. but vendors like taphouse and ground rounds say business was slow, and have some suggestions. christine stahl is the owner of taphouse and has been a vendor in the weekly event for 5 years. she thinks business would go up if r?d?a takes control of booking more (local bands. i would love to see some of these local bands that actually have a following in this town that would bring people out to thursdays on first. i'd love to see that. christine also suggested maybe fewer weeks to keep the event fresh. and she's not alone. grand rounds brewing company also tell me maybe having the event ever other week would be easier on the vendors and bring in more people. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, despite turn out at thursdays on first and third, summer is still the restaurants busiest season. taphouse says it plans to keep momentum going into the fall with more programming and new menu items. a staple preschool in rochester is showing off it's new expansion at an open house tonight. aldrich memorial nursery school, which teaches kids ages 2 to 5, is getting it's finishing touches on a 1 point 2 million dollar remodel and expansion.