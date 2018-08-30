Speech to Text for Nearly half of Americans can't afford basic needs

americans are struggling to pay for basic needs. it found about 40 percent of those surveyed are having trouble paying for things like housing ? food ? and health care ? this despite a growing economy and low national unemployment rate. live kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live this morning with what a local man is saying about the findings tyler ? arielle one of the big take aways from this survey is that people from (all walks of life are running into similar hardships. here's a closer look at the findings from non?profit research organization called urban institute. food insecurity is the most common challenge with more than 20 percent of households reporting they struggled to put food on the table at some point last year. not being able to pay medical bills is the second biggest challenge. researchers suggest one of the reasons families are having difficulties making ends meet is that wages aren't keeping up with household costs. while these are national numbers ? long?time rochester resident brad "it's getting bad. far, far worse than its ever been in the 60 years that i've been in this community and it's not getting any better. i mean they're going to put 10 billion dollars into this city but how much of that is going to get down to the people that need it." one change he thinks would help struggling families is raising the minimum wage to at least 15 dollars an hour. something that has been proposed by the group communities united for rochester empowerment. live in rochester thanks deedee. this was the first basic needs survey done by urban institute but they plan to do it annually to measure hardship and track any changes.