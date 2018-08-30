Speech to Text for St. Ansgar football team continues winning ways

saints picked up their first win of the season last friday against the west fork warhawks...but it was slow getting until an electrifying play made by mother nature. take a look... st ansgar fb-vo-1 lowerthird2line:lights out in sheffield st. ansgar saints ball when the lights go out in sheffield. a crack of lightning hit a transformer--lu ckily the lights came back on, and the saints scored 43 points after. this week they are gearing up for a good rivalry in the osage green devils. though the green devils haven't beat the saints since 20- 15, they say this is always a good game to watch. xxx st ansgar fb-sot-1 lowerthird2line:drew clevenger head coach it's a fun game for us fun game for the fans really a precursor for us for district play in the playoffs and stuff and typically they gave us a good game each year lowerthird2line:garrett koster o-line and d-line we're not going to take any team for granted we're going to work hard we're gonna play hard the saints will hosting the green devils this friday. / ti-vogrx-1 twins-vogrx-5