Kossuth Co. death investigation

Here is information from LuVerne.

Posted: Wed Aug 29 23:40:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 23:40:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson

ots:death investigation body found.jpg neighbors are left wondering what happened as deputies investigate a death in the town of lu verne. di-vo-1 lowerthird2line:death invstigation lu verne, ia claerance huff lives across the street from where it happened on smart street and hanna avenue. the kossuth county sheriff's office says a man was found unresponsive in his home by his wife huff says law enforcement taped off the area and peace officers were all around the home. the body was sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy. huff says his neighbor was outside arguing with someone before the cops showed up. xxx death investigation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:claerence huff lu verne, ia i was working on the law mower and randy was over there sitting over there by the house and he was talking quite loud with another guy and a little while later i guess he came back the guy came back. the kossuth county sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public. / a local deputy sheriff is
Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
