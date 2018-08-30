Speech to Text for Kossuth Co. death investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ots:death investigation body found.jpg neighbors are left wondering what happened as deputies investigate a death in the town of lu verne. di-vo-1 lowerthird2line:death invstigation lu verne, ia claerance huff lives across the street from where it happened on smart street and hanna avenue. the kossuth county sheriff's office says a man was found unresponsive in his home by his wife huff says law enforcement taped off the area and peace officers were all around the home. the body was sent to the state medical examiners office for an autopsy. huff says his neighbor was outside arguing with someone before the cops showed up. xxx death investigation-sot-1 lowerthird2line:claerence huff lu verne, ia i was working on the law mower and randy was over there sitting over there by the house and he was talking quite loud with another guy and a little while later i guess he came back the guy came back. the kossuth county sheriff's office says there is no threat to the public. / a local deputy sheriff is