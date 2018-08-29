Clear

Back to School at Waldorf

We're hearing from students on the first day of classes

many schools in north iowa and southern minnesota are already back in session...includi ng local colleges. waldorf-vo-1 lowerthird2line:back to school at waldorf forest city, ia today was the first day of classes at waldorf university in forest city. some students and faculty say that the year is starting off on the right foot. we caught up with junior dabriel munoc from spain...and senior sara vettleson- trutza from minnesota...who are looking forward to a great school year. xxx waldorf-sot-1 lowerthird2line:dabriel munoc junior "it has been good. kinda busy for a first day, but interesting." lowerthird2line:sara vettleson-trutza senior "i've been through it so i know the drill, and i'm like yeah, this is awesome, getting ready for it again." lowerthirdbanner:twins vs. indians it's game two of the twins
