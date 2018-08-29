Speech to Text for Getting to Class Safely

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the top priorities for parents as you send your kids back to school - safety. kimt news 3's annalise johnson explains how staff at rush- ford peterson school are keeping students safe on their way to and from school. xxx rushford safety-pkgll-1 rushford safety-pkgll-7 before this sidewalk was built - students didn't have a safe place to walk from the main road - to the school. rushford safety-pkgll-4 nat: we began construction of the sidewalk about 3 weeks ago. superintendent chuck ehler explains that while last summer the district was dedicated to getting the new building ready in time - this summer is dedicated to implementing new safety features - like the new sidewalk down pine meadows lane. rushford safety-pkgll-3 "we felt that it was important to get our students up out of the street - be it walkers and so we moved forward with addressing those concerns over the summer months" rushford safety-pkgll-5 it's helping students like freshman jacob meyer stay out of the way of cars when they're coming to and from school rushford safety-pkgll-2 "i'll bike and we like to go that way so with that sidewalk there now we're not constantly dodging traffic" rushford safety-pkgll-6 rushford- peterson is also painting new crosswalks for kids to use... if youre gonna have your child walk to school that there's means for them to get to and from school in a safe manner" ..and will be installing a flashing crosswalk to help kids safely cross highway 43 to get to and from school. "it's a very busy street both in the mornings and the afternoons and so having that in place just provides that extra assurance to our parents" jacob thinks the new features make accessing the school more convenient - and less dangerous for him and his friends "instead of going all the way that way we took the sidewalk right there and just went down to by creekside and the bike trail and it's a lot easier and a lot safer for us" rushford safety-pkgll-8 classes for rushford peterson students begin after the labor day weekend. in rushford annalise johnson kimt news 3. rushford