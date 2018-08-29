Speech to Text for String of Construction Thefts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dt-vo-1 death tease-vo-2 plus - a death investigation in lu verne leads to an arrest. we'll tell you why this man is charged with first degree murder. / wx tease-wx-2 this nice weather will end soon. meteorologist sara knox and i will tell you when coming up. construction thefts-stnger-3 thanks for joining us. i'm katie huinker. first - construction sites in olmsted county are being targetted by thieves. construction thefts-stnger-2 construction thefts-stnger-4 this map shows some of the construction equipment thefts reported in the county over the past two weeks. you can see 5 different locations marked. the latest - happened on the 100 block of majestic road northwest in cascade township. kartes construction - based out of austin - reported thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from their trailer friday morning. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live now with how area construction workers are responding to these crimes - calyn? xxx roch recount-lintro-2 katie - i'm here on majestic road northwest where a new development is going up. one person who works on a construction site everyday tells me they are fully aware of this trend and take steps to protect their equipment. xxx construction thefts-lmpkg-1 construction thefts-lmpkg-2 you hear a lot about them and lately, we've been going to a lot of jobs where there has been a lot of trailers broken into. higgins cabinets employee greg staloch tells me he doesn't understand why there's been a string of thefts... construction thefts-lmpkg-3 is it because of all the constructiton that's been going on so it's easy pickins for whoever's doing it? construction thefts-lmpkg-4 but says where the construction site is located could play a part. where there's a new development, no neighbors, it's just new construction going on. i'd think that's where a lot of it's happening. his equipment isn't at risk... because they take it home each night. but he believes those responsible may try to break into the homes being constructed next. / construction thefts-ltag-2 staloch tells me construction workers are considering getting alarms for their trailers... while homeowners i spoke with near sites are considering getting cameras. reporting live in olmsted county, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. so far no arrests have been made in these construction thefts. if you know anything you are asked to call authorities.