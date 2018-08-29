Speech to Text for Ward 5 recount complete in Rochester

authorities. / a recount for the ward 5 city council seat in rochester is now complete as of this afternoon... with no change to the top two finishers. kimt news three's calyn thompson is following this story and joins us live from where the recount took place.xxx recount in roch-lintro-3 raquel - i'm here at the mayo civic center... where the recount finished up after 2 o'clock this afternoon. recount in roch-lintro-2 there were fewer precincts today in ward 5 - only 8... compared to yesterday's recount with 12 precincts in ward 1.xxx recount in roch-pkg-1 recount in roch-pkg-2 nat: one... two it's day two of recounts in rochester. this time for ward 5. city clerk anissa hollingshead oversees the recounts... and says it's important that every vote gets accounted for. recount in roch-pkg-3 to have two of these races be so close in our city races alone, really is just evidence that every vote truly does matter and it's important for our residents to feel empowered to come out and vote and make their preferences known. recount in roch-pkg-4 here's a look at the final results... shaun palmer remains in first place at 856 votes. judy hickey actually walked away with one additional vote from the primaries... with her now sitting at 772. and byron clark remained with 753 votes. judy hickey was in the audience today... but said she didn't have any comment about the recount. going in with an 18 vote margin... hollingshead stresses we want to make sure we're accounting for every ballot, which is ya know how we handle the election process throughout. / recount in roch-ltag-2 after today... hickey will unofficially remain with shaun palmer on the november ballot. reporting live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. now that the recounts are over - the city council will meet as the canvassing board to review and finalize the results. / as the