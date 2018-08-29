Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. thursday: mostly sunny/increasin g clouds highs: low to mid 70's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 so far it has been a fairly active week across north iowa and southern minnesota, but we're catching a nice break today which is allowing everything to dry out. cooler temperatures will continue into tonight with overnight lows falling into the lower 50's. while some patchy fog will be possible for thursday morning, we'll see more sunshine for thursday with highs back in the mid 70's. clouds will increase overnight thursday and give way to showers and storms on friday. we're tracking two rounds of them. the first round will be during the morning and another during the evening hours. severe weather will be possible during this time. the labor day weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with steady temperatures around 80 degrees all three days. we're tracking more chances for showers and storms on sunday