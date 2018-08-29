Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast.

Posted: Wed Aug 29 15:42:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 15:42:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Tyler Roney

Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. thursday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 70's. winds: southeast at 10 to 15 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. southern minnesota tonight: mostly clear. lows: lower 50's. winds: light and variable. thursday: mostly sunny/increasin g clouds highs: low to mid 70's. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: increasing clouds/scatter ed storms late. lows: lower 60's. winds: southeast at 5 to 15 mph. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 so far it has been a fairly active week across north iowa and southern minnesota, but we're catching a nice break today which is allowing everything to dry out. cooler temperatures will continue into tonight with overnight lows falling into the lower 50's. while some patchy fog will be possible for thursday morning, we'll see more sunshine for thursday with highs back in the mid 70's. clouds will increase overnight thursday and give way to showers and storms on friday. we're tracking two rounds of them. the first round will be during the morning and another during the evening hours. severe weather will be possible during this time. the labor day weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with steady temperatures around 80 degrees all three days. we're tracking more chances for showers and storms on sunday
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Cooler temperatures will stick around, but we're tracking rain arriving soon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ward 5 recount complete in Rochester

Image

Police use social media to track down 2 people

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Electric bus funding

Image

RPS talk rezoning

Image

City council talks drainage, fireworks

Image

Death Investigation

Image

Veterans Remember Senator McCain

Image

Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man

Image

Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year

Community Events