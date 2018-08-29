Speech to Text for Electric bus funding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rpt bus-vo-4 a 2 point 3 million dollar federal grant means rochester gets to buy at least one new electric bus and charging station. however - the city was hoping for more. rpt bus-vo-1 lowerthird2line:electric bus funding approved rochester, mn rochester public transit originally applied for 3 point 7 million to purchcase two buses and charging stations. but the grant they're receiving is allowing r-p-t to purchase one 60-foot articulate electric bus. it will look something like the buses you see with the acordian in the middle to carry a larger amount of people. but when it comes down to it - we wanted to know the impact just 1 electric bus can have on the city of rochester.xxx rpt bus-sot-1 rpt bus-sot-2 "what this will do with the help of federal funding will allow us to get this started which is so important when the capital costs are as high as they are with electric vehicles at this time." the cost of an electric bus and charging station are over about 1 million dollars each. r-p-t has more grant applications that they hope to hear back about in the coming months and the end plan is to have 5 or 6 of these electric buses in route around rochester. / jet ski theft-vo-1