Speech to Text for RPS talk rezoning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conversation on how rochester public schools will handle the expected growth of the city continues tonight. earlier this summer - the district created a superintendent task force. after looking at increased enrollment projections - that task force says that is proof that at least one new school is needed. then at the end of july - the group held a public meeting - and told the community they plan on recommending boundary adjustments as a more short- term solution to the problem. and that brings us to tonight. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has been following the story since the beginning. live brooke - what can parents and students expect to happen next? / rps meeting-maplive-3 katie jefferson elementary is one of several schools that are way over capacity. rps meeting-lintro-2 tonight was full of questions, answers, and feedback from members of the taskforce as well as community members and staff about boundary changes within the district. rps meeting-pkg-1 rps meeting-pkg-3 "we're over capacity trememndously on at least 3 of the elementary schools. many of the boundary changes and moves would take place for elton hills and jefferson which are both over 105 percent capacity. rps meeting-pkg-2 how do we juggle around where the schools are currently for the students to make it work for the teachers now without it being too over capacity." some of those kids would move to churchill and hoover. "thats my biggest concern is what exactly is going to happen with my kids? superintendedn t munoz says it makes sense for concerns to be present when talking about boundary changes. rps meeting-pkg-4 "as a parent you advocate for your children and i understand that and you want what's best for your child and what the task force is being asked to do and what we do and what the school board needs to do is look at whats the best interest for all of the students." rps meeting-pkg-5 the final recommendation from the taskforce is to go the school board to approve the boundary changes in september, but moving forward... "well rochester is going to have to have a new school. they're going to have to. we've got too many kids and not enough space." and munoz says while the changes and decisions may be stressful for everyone, there is a bigger picture. "you'll probably go to a school that's less crowded and you'll get a better educational experience." rps meeting-ltag-2 superintendent munoz says parents will know the definite details of boundary changes in october and the changes won't take place until the next school year so there will be plenty of time to prepare. live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. and after the boundary decision - if a referrendum does end up passing - a new school could be built and opening its doors in the fall of 20-22. / police are asking for your help finding