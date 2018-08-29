Speech to Text for City council talks drainage, fireworks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in mason city have made drainage a common issue...and today the city council is holding a special workshop to find out what can be done about it.xxx mc city council-vo-1 mc city council-sotvo-2 these heavy rain events the ponds were filled they actually over flowed. city leaders say they've identified 3 areas that have seen more drianage issues from the recent severe storms..., mar oak - plymouth road and east brook. denise wood lives on plymouth road and was joined by a number of her neighbors today as the council and city employees discussed a study to identify where the water goes when it rains and some of the potential fixes. while she says the city's saying they won't be able to start addressing the issue until next summer - she's still glad they are looking in to the issue.xxx mc city council-sot-1 mc city council-sotvo-3 the biggest thing to take away from this is that the city and the county and all of the residents have a real understanding of the issue now and we're all working towards a good goal. mc city council-sotvo-2 the council also discussed potential changes to the city fireworks ordinance - specifically, where you can buy them. right now there are no regulations on where tents can be set up as long as they pass the fire inspection. the council discussed limiting tents to areas outside of downtown and even limiting sales to only industrials zones. / continuing coverage