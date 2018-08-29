Clear

Death Investigation

Mysterious death in Kossuth county

Posted: Wed Aug 29 12:59:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 12:59:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

katie huinker. those stories are just ahead, but first tonight - developing story death investigation-bpvo-1 death investigation-bpvo-4 it's a story we are following closely.... and one that still has a few unanswered questions. the kossuth county sheriff's office is investigating a man who was found unrepsonsive in his home on monday in lu verne. at the intersection of smart street and hanna avenue. according the sheriff's office his wife came home around 5:30 and found him... new row 1 katie huinker-vo-2 death investigation-vo-4 claerance huff lives right across the street. he says he heard his neighbor arguing with someone, but couldn't make out what was going on. he said a little while later his street was filled with law enforcement. those with the sheriff's office say when they arrived they determined the man to be deceased. the body was sent to the state medical examiners office for autopsy. huff said he saw his neighbor a shortly before it all happened. xxx death investigation-sot-1 death investigation-sot-2 i seen him sitting there and i guess he left and came back and then his wife come home and used my phone and called 911. the kossuth county sheriff's office says ther eis no threat to the public but if anyone has information about what happened they should contact law enforcement. it has been an active week of weather so far...all
