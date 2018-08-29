Speech to Text for Veterans Remember Senator McCain

legacy that will live on...that of senator john mccain. the 81-year-old war hero passed away suddenly last week - after ending treatments for his battle with brain cancer. k-i-m-t news threes jeremiah wilcox spoke to local veterans about the senator's rich history. xxx mccain-lpkg-1 mccain-lpkg-3 senator mccain lived a life of service...from his time in the navy to serving as a congressman.... veterans at the rochester v-f-w post 1215 tell me they are paying their respects. vo: senator mccain spent 22-years of service in the u-s navy...and was taken as prisoner of war in a bombing mission in 19-67. lowerthird2line:floyd riester commander, vfw post 1215 sot: john mccain to me was an american hero an icon a great patrioit vo: mccain-lpkg-5 mccain died on saturday... after stopping cancer treatments. now...veterans like floyd riester are remembering their own time overseas. sot: until you go into combat...it's a very awakening moment in your life vo: riester tells me it shapes you forever. mccain-lpkg-7 sot: you become very hard and callous war is not a good thing mccain-lpkg-2 reporter: throughout the country flags are at half-staff to salute an american hero. mccain-lpkg-8 vo:here in minnesota...gove rnor mark dayton ordered all flags at half staff until sunset on september second. scott eggert- the national commander of the prisoners of war-missing in action riders association... recalls the time he met senator mccain. lowerthird2line:scott eggert commander, pow/mia riders association sot: it felt like i was meeting a friend that ive been knowing for many years. mccain-lpkg-10 vo:eggert isn't a veteran but tells me what sparked him to create the association was his grandfather... a prisoner of war survivor. nat sot: he was captured in latan italy vo: he says his grandfather and mccain shared the same trait of selflessness. sot: even though we have a disagreement about something and we dont see eye to eye it doesnt mean you and i have to hate eachother vo:mccain gave a farewell statement...sayi ng quote "farewell, fellow americans. god bless you, and god bless america." bigmo: the senator is survived by his wife... 7 seven and 5 grandchildren. reporting in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. thank you jeremiah. senator john mccain will be laid to rest at the u.s. naval academy cemetery in annapolis, maryland september 2.