BREAKING NEWS: Man facing 1st-degree murder charge in Kossuth Co. death
Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man
After more than an hour, the man came off the bridge on his own.
Posted: Wed Aug 29 08:27:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 29 08:30:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Cooler temps and clear skies return today.
Death investigation underway in Kossuth County
Update: Photos help lead Clear Lake Police to stolen jet ski
Britt man gets life in prison for sex abuse
Woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from central Iowa school district
Multi-county pursuit through Worth, Winnebago counties late Tuesday night
Updated: Severe thunderstorm batters north Iowa; more rain on the horizon
Mason City woman accused of stealing her mother's credit card
Photos: Severe storm drops large hail around north Iowa
UPDATE: Semi blown over on I-35 near Thornton exit
Algona science teacher selected for national STEM grant
Truck Drivers Create Safety Net Under Bridge To Save Suicidal Man
Missing Ohio boy found safe after 1 year
CAUGHT ON CAM: 3 baby alligators stolen from Pa. exotic pet store
Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Tuesday
New space in the works at Austin High School
Sheffield works to get back to normal following a power outage
Actors used as part of medical training
Using actors to improve patient quality
SHIPT Service available in our area
Police: Boy confronts bullies, gets attacked
